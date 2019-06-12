Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|013
|000—4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|001—3
|4
|1
Fiers, Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Stanek, Beeks (2), Pagan (6), Drake (8), D.Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Fiers 6-3. L_Pagan 1-1. Sv_Treinen (15). HRs_Oakland, Olson (10), Davis (14). Tampa Bay, Pham (9).
___
|Toronto
|100
|000
|010—2
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|100
|01x—4
|11
|1
Thornton, Mayza (6), Dan.Hudson (6), Gaviglio (8) and Jansen; Means, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (8), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Means 6-4. L_Thornton 1-5. Sv_Givens (6). HRs_Toronto, Sogard (6).
___
|Texas
|012
|123
|000—9
|9
|0
|Boston
|012
|000
|101—5
|9
|2
Jurado, Leclerc (7), Fairbanks (8), C.Martin (9) and Federowicz; D.Hernandez, Brewer (4), Poyner (5), Shawaryn (8) and Vazquez. W_Jurado 4-2. L_D.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Texas, Pence (14). Boston, Betts (11), Bogaerts (13).
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|12x—3
|9
|0
Turnbull, Hardy (7), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (8) and Greiner; Junis, Barlow (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Barlow 2-2. L_Alcantara 2-1. Sv_Kennedy (5). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (7), Dixon (6). Kansas City, O'Hearn (6).
___
|Seattle
|003
|010
|100—5
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|300
|03x—6
|9
|0
Leake, Brennan (8), A.Adams (8) and Murphy; M.Perez, Duffey (6), R.Harper (7), Magill (8), May (9) and J.Castro. W_Magill 2-0. L_Brennan 2-5. Sv_May (1). HRs_Seattle, Encarnacion (21). Minnesota, Castro (8), Schoop (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|004
|001
|000—
|5
|9
|2
|New York
|011
|520
|12x—12
|15
|3
Wheeler, Font (5), Peterson (8) and Nido; Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Hale (8) and Gary Sanchez. W_Tanaka 4-5. L_Wheeler 5-4. HRs_New York, McNeil (3). New York, Voit (16), Urshela (5), Sanchez (20).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|6
|0
L.Castillo, Lorenzen (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart; Bauer, O.Perez (8), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Hand 3-2. L_R.Iglesias 1-6. HRs_Cleveland, Santana (13).
___
|New York
|303
|210
|001—10
|11
|0
|New York
|003
|000
|001—
|4
|9
|1
J.Vargas, Familia (7), Lugo (8), Gagnon (9) and Ramos; Paxton, C.Adams (3), Cessa (8), Tarpley (9) and Romine. W_J.Vargas 3-3. L_Paxton 3-3. HRs_New York, Davis (7), Gomez (3), Alonso (22). New York, Gardner (10).
___
|Milwaukee
|101
|010
|113—
|8
|11
|1
|Houston
|022
|040
|20x—10
|12
|0
F.Peralta, Albers (5), Barnes (6), Burnes (8) and Grandal; Peacock, Harris (7), H.Rondon (8), Pressly (8), Devenski (9) and Chirinos. W_Peacock 6-3. L_F.Peralta 3-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (25), Grandal (14), Shaw (5). Houston, White (2), Chirinos (11), Gurriel (5), Alvarez (2).
___
|Washington
|200
|000
|021—5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|400
|102
|00x—7
|7
|0
Corbin, Guerra (6), Barraclough (8) and Gomes, Suzuki; Banuelos, Marshall (5), K.Herrera (7), Bummer (8), Colome (8) and W.Castillo. W_Marshall 1-0. L_Corbin 5-5. Sv_Colome (14). HRs_Washington, Rendon 2 (14). Chicago, Castillo (5), Jimenez (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|210
|100—4
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|040
|021
|00x—7
|12
|0
Duplantier, McFarland (4), Chafin (6), Bradley (7) and Kelly; Arrieta, Hammer (7), Nicasio (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 6-5. L_Duplantier 1-1. Sv_Neris (14). HRs_Arizona, Marte (17). Philadelphia, Kingery (7).
___
|St. Louis
|010
|002
|031—7
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina; E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Brigham (6), Conley (8) and Alfaro. W_Dak.Hudson 5-3. L_E.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (18).