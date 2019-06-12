Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 013 000—4 7 0 Tampa Bay 100 100 001—3 4 1

Fiers, Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Stanek, Beeks (2), Pagan (6), Drake (8), D.Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Fiers 6-3. L_Pagan 1-1. Sv_Treinen (15). HRs_Oakland, Olson (10), Davis (14). Tampa Bay, Pham (9).

___

Toronto 100 000 010—2 5 0 Baltimore 002 100 01x—4 11 1

Thornton, Mayza (6), Dan.Hudson (6), Gaviglio (8) and Jansen; Means, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (8), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Means 6-4. L_Thornton 1-5. Sv_Givens (6). HRs_Toronto, Sogard (6).

___

Texas 012 123 000—9 9 0 Boston 012 000 101—5 9 2

Jurado, Leclerc (7), Fairbanks (8), C.Martin (9) and Federowicz; D.Hernandez, Brewer (4), Poyner (5), Shawaryn (8) and Vazquez. W_Jurado 4-2. L_D.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Texas, Pence (14). Boston, Betts (11), Bogaerts (13).

___

Detroit 100 100 000—2 5 0 Kansas City 000 000 12x—3 9 0

Turnbull, Hardy (7), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (8) and Greiner; Junis, Barlow (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Barlow 2-2. L_Alcantara 2-1. Sv_Kennedy (5). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (7), Dixon (6). Kansas City, O'Hearn (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 004 001 000— 5 9 2 New York 011 520 12x—12 15 3

Wheeler, Font (5), Peterson (8) and Nido; Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Hale (8) and Gary Sanchez. W_Tanaka 4-5. L_Wheeler 5-4. HRs_New York, McNeil (3). New York, Voit (16), Urshela (5), Sanchez (20).

___

Cincinnati 000 010 000 0—1 7 0 Cleveland 000 100 000 1—2 6 0

(10 innings)

L.Castillo, Lorenzen (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart; Bauer, O.Perez (8), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Hand 3-2. L_R.Iglesias 1-6. HRs_Cleveland, Santana (13).

___

New York 303 210 001—10 11 0 New York 003 000 001— 4 9 1

J.Vargas, Familia (7), Lugo (8), Gagnon (9) and Ramos; Paxton, Adams (3), Cessa (8), Tarpley (9) and Romine. W_J.Vargas 3-3. L_Paxton 3-3. HRs_New York, Davis (7), Gomez (3), Alonso (22). New York, Gardner (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 000 210 100—4 8 1 Philadelphia 040 021 00x—7 12 0

Duplantier, McFarland (4), Chafin (6), Bradley (7) and Kelly; Arrieta, Hammer (7), Nicasio (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 6-5. L_Duplantier 1-1. Sv_Neris (14). HRs_Arizona, Marte (17). Philadelphia, Kingery (7).

___

St. Louis 010 002 031—7 13 1 Miami 000 100 000—1 5 1

Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina; E.Hernandez, Garcia (6), Brigham (6), Conley (8) and Alfaro. W_Dak.Hudson 5-3. L_E.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (18).