By  Associated Press
2019/06/12 11:15
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 49 189 32 63 .333
Polanco Min 61 246 41 82 .333
TiAnderson ChW 58 219 33 70 .320
Brantley Hou 63 246 30 78 .317
LeMahieu NYY 61 247 43 78 .316
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Reddick Hou 59 218 28 68 .312
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Fletcher LAA 62 221 32 68 .308
La Stella LAA 62 218 39 67 .307
Home Runs

Encarnacion, Seattle, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Encarnacion, Seattle, 46; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44; 5 tied at 43.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.