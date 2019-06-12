The result of the opinion poll that will determine the winner of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential primary is expected to be announced Thursday, a party official has said.



The poll, being conducted simultaneously by five different polling companies looking to get 3,000 valid responses each, is expected to reach the required 15,000 valid responses by Wednesday, DPP Secretary-General Lo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) said Tuesday.



Responses will be tallied Thursday morning and the result should be available by noon that day, Lo said.



Representatives of the two contenders, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德), will be invited to monitor the process, he said.



Lai decided to mount an internal party challenge against Tsai for the DPP's presidential nomination after Tsai led the party to a major defeat in elections for local offices in November 2018.



The poll, half of which will be done through cellphone calls and the other half through landline calls, pits Tsai and Lai separately against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), both seen as potential opponents in the January 2020 election.



The KMT, meanwhile, held a forum at its headquarters on Tuesday to discuss details of the opinion poll it will hold for its presidential primary.



Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), former Taipei County Magistrate Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) and National Taiwan University professor Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), three of the KMT's five presidential hopefuls, attended the forum.



The two not in attendance were Han and former New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫).



Participants were not able to reach a consensus on including cellphone calls in the polls, Cheng Mei-hua (程美華), acting director-general of the KMT's Cultural and Communications Committee, said after the three-hour closed-door meeting.



As a result, the party decided to only use landline calls in line with the primary process rules approved in May, Cheng said.



The KMT also decided to hold three platform presentations in Kaohsiung, Taichung and Taipei on June 25, June 29 and July 3, respectively.