BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/12 10:14
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
Washington 4 2 .667
Chicago 3 2 .600 2
Indiana 3 3 .500
Atlanta 1 4 .200 4
New York 1 4 .200 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Seattle 4 3 .571 ½
Las Vegas 2 3 .400
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Dallas 0 4 .000 3

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 84, Indiana 82

Connecticut 83, Washington 75

Chicago 82, Phoenix 75

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.<