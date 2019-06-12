SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is launching an app that will pay users to share information with the social media giant about which apps they're using.

The company previously rolled out two similar apps. But both were shut down after drawing criticism for infringing on privacy, and one was cited for violating Apple's App Store terms of agreement.

Facebook says the new app, called Study, is different than the previous two. And it is only available on the Google Play Store.

Facebook says the new app will collect information about which apps people are using and for how long. It will not track passwords.

But some privacy experts are concerned users will still not know exactly what information they are sending.

Facebook is not saying how much it will pay participants to share their information.