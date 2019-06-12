MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Germany signed off for the summer holidays with an 8-0 rout of Estonia on Tuesday, keeping the side on track for qualification for the 2020 European Championship with its third win from three games.

Marco Reus and Serge Gnabry both scored twice, while Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sané added the other goals.

Reus opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Gnabry, Goretzka and a penalty from Gündogan had Germany four goals up inside the first 26 minutes — for the first time since its 7-1 win over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.

Estonia goalkeeper Sergei Lepmets kept the score down temporarily with saves to deny Sané and then Reus, who added Germany's fifth goal before the break.

The hosts' intensity dropped in the second half, but Gnabry grabbed his second in the 62nd minute.

Sane thought he'd made it 7-0 minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for offside, though TV replays suggested the Manchester City winger was on.

Werner, who had come on for Reus, scored in the 79th before Sané finally got his goal in the 88th.

Germany had 26 efforts at goal compared to four from the visitors.

Interim coach Markus Sorg took charge of Germany for the second game as Joachim Löw recovers from an injury he sustained in the gym.

The result keeps Germany second in Group C, one point behind Northern Ireland, which was held 0-0 in Belarus and has played a game more.

The Netherlands did not play any qualifiers in this series of games due to its participation in UEFA's inaugural Nations League competition. The Dutch, who lost the final to Portugal on Sunday, have three points from two qualifying games, ahead of Belarus and bottom-of-the-table Estonia.

