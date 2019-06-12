WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says Colombian President Ivan Duque is making a "sincere effort" to cut cocaine production in his country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told members of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control that Duque "has built back" eradication teams that have been performing hard, physical work until a local court rules later this year on the legality of aerial spraying.

Pompeo's compliments to Duque on Tuesday come four months after President Donald Trump chastised the South American leader during a meeting at the White House.

Colombia is the world's largest exporters of cocaine and the steady growth of its coca crop in recent years has tested relations with the United States.