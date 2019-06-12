NEW YORK (AP) — Two health organizations have sued the federal government to stop a new policy creating obstacles for women seeking abortions.

The National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association and Public Health Solutions Inc. sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

The lawsuit adds the organizations to other Women's groups, organizations and multiple states seeking to reverse the rule announced in February.

In the lawsuit, the groups called the rule "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion."

Another lawsuit was filed last month in Manhattan by nearly two dozen states and municipalities. Both lawsuits oppose the rule, which lets health care clinicians object to providing abortions and other services that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs.