Honduran military helicopter crashes, 10 hurt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Honduran authorities say a military helicopter has crashed while on an anti-drug operation in the country's east, injuring all 10 people on board.

The Armed Forces of Honduras report in a statement that the accident took place early Tuesday in the Mosquitia region as the aircraft was carrying flight crew members and Special Forces troops.

Those on board were listed as a captain, a second lieutenant and a commander along with seven army soldiers. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

Rescuers were dispatched to bring them to the capital, Tegucigalpa, for medical attention.

The military published a photo of the helicopter's crumpled wreckage lying on the ground.