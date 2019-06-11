TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) announced on Tuesday (June 11) that in addition to Vietnam, Thailand has become an important trade partner of Taiwan, with three Thai companies listing in Taiwan, reported Central News Agency.

The three Thai companies listed on TWSE are printed circuit board manufacturer Apex International (泰鼎-KY), maker of precision metal parts JPP-KY, and jewelry maker Regal Jewelry Group (日成-KY), according to TWSE.

As more Thailand-based businesses are expected to list publicly in Taiwan, TWSE’s representatives left for Bangkok on Monday (June 10) to hold “Taiwan Capital Market Overview” seminars for interested companies.

Three Vietnamese companies listed on the TWSE are car parts and motorcycle parts supplier Eurocharm (豐祥-KY), diaper manufacturer Taisun (泰昇-KY), and PVC leather maker Fulin Plastic Industry (富林-KY).

The protracted trade war between the United States and China has created business opportunities for ASEAN countries. Thailand is an important manufacturing base in the region, and Taiwanese businesses based in Thailand will seek emerging opportunities.

TWSE representatives traveling to Bangkok have invited experts from the Industrial Technology Research Institute to attend. Together, they will explain why Taiwan is the perfect R&D base.

According to TWSE, as of June 10, there are 74 foreign companies listed on TWSE, with a yearly turnover rate of 247.84% and a P/E ratio of 15 to 19 in 2018, performing much better than the TAIEX.