American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/11 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 41 24 .631
New York 40 24 .625 ½
Boston 34 33 .507 8
Toronto 23 42 .354 18
Baltimore 20 45 .308 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 21 .672
Cleveland 33 32 .508 10½
Chicago 31 34 .477 12½
Detroit 24 38 .387 18
Kansas City 20 45 .308 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 22 .672
Texas 35 30 .538 9
Oakland 33 34 .493 12
Los Angeles 32 35 .478 13
Seattle 28 41 .406 18

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2

Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Kansas City at , 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.