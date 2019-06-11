  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/11 22:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Washington 4 1 .800 ½
Indiana 3 2 .600
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 1 4 .200
New York 1 4 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Seattle 3 3 .500 1
Las Vegas 2 3 .400
Dallas 0 4 .000 3

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.<