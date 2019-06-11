BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|4
|.000
|3
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.<