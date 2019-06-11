MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Relatives say Nicaraguan authorities have released two journalists who were jailed during a crackdown on protests against President Daniel Ortega.

The release of Miguel Mora y Lucía Pineda Ubau comes amid a broader move to set free people the opposition considers political prisoners under an agreement meant to ease the country's political standoff.

Pineda Ubau's cousin Noé Ubau says the two left jail along with other prominent prisoners early Tuesday. The government hasn't commented.

Mora was the director and Pineda Ubau the spokeswoman for the 100% Noticias television channel that was raided and shut down by the government in December.

The government released 50 other prisoners Monday and said it was "preparing for the release" of others.

The Civic Alliance opposition group recently said 186 government opponents remained behind bars.