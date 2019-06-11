BRISTOL, England (AP) — Rain forced the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match at the Cricket World Cup to be abandoned on Tuesday without a ball being bowled.

The umpires made the call just before 2 p.m. local time, nearly 3 ½ hours after the group match was scheduled to start. The rain didn't stop, and the forecast was no better.

It's the second match abandoned at this World Cup, an unwanted record in tournament history.

The first was also in Bristol, last Friday, Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan.

It's also the second consecutive washout, after South Africa-West Indies only lasted 7.3 overs on Monday in Southampton.

The weather over England is poor for the rest of this week, and chances are high that several match will be affected by rain.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka split the competition points. Both have only one win from four games.

This latest abandonment means Sri Lanka is set to face Australia on Saturday at the Oval without having played a game for 11 days.

Bangladesh next faces the West Indies on Monday in Taunton.

___

