MOSCOW (AP) — Moldova's ousted president says he wants to cancel a decision by his interim replacement to dissolve parliament amid a deepening political crisis.

Igor Dodon said Tuesday he has signed a decree seeking to override interim president Pavel Filip's call for snap parliamentary elections.

Political turmoil in one of Europe's most corruption-ridden countries reached its peak on Sunday when a court relieved Dodon of his presidential duties to allow Filip to call the new vote after months of deadlock.

Both the previous government and a new ruling coalition claim to be the only legal mandate to govern Moldova. Several European nations and Russia back Dodon, as well as the new coalition government, and oppose Filip.