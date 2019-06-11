  1. Home
Two Indian students drown at university in Southern Taiwan

Exchange students had been scheduled to head home on June 13

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/11 19:48
Two Indian exchange students drowned at Nanhua University early Tuesday morning (photo courtesy of Chiayi County Fire Dept)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two Indian exchange students drowned in a pond at Nanhua University in Chiayi County early Tuesday (June 11) morning.

The two men, both 21 years old, spent one semester at the college and were due to return home on June 13, according to media reports.

During a visit by two other Indian students from National Formosa University in Yunlin County, they drank alcohol and talked at a pavilion close to their dormitory, the Central News Agency reported.

Three of the students went for a swim in a nearby pond believed to be five meters deep, but two of them were unable to come ashore.

The local fire department was alerted at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday and rushed out to help, but the two showed no signs of life after being pulled out of the water, according to CNA. Efforts to revive them in hospital failed.

Under the government’s New Southbound Policy, links between Taiwan and the nations of South and Southeast Asia, including India, have grown closer, attracting more students and tourists from those countries to the island.
Indian students in Taiwan
Indians in Taiwan
Nanhua University
Chiayi County
drowning

