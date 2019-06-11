TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As summer heats up and temperatures rise, Taipei’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) has announced that the water playground at Dajia Riverside Park, admission to which is free, is open from now to September.

The fountain apparatus operates from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in June through September, the office said, adding that the facilities will also be open for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sep. 13 (Friday) this year, when the apparatus' operating time will also be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

However, as the weather will be scorching hot in July and August, the water playground will be open every day, and the spraying frequency of the fountain apparatus will be increased to three sessions a day: 10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m., 11 a.m. - 11:40 a.m., and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., HEO added.

The spray zone features various spraying installations designed in the shapes of giant flowers, circles, and columns that promise to provide kids with exciting aquatic entertainment, according to the office.

Dajia Riverside Park, which is located on the left bank of the Keelung River across from the Grand Hotel, has become a destination for family recreation with its vast plaza and greenery suitable for activities such as cycling, skateboarding, and roller-skating, HEO said.

How to reach Dajia Riverside Park Water Playground:

Driving Directions:

After entering Keelung River Watergate No. 8 (Bingjiang Evacuation Gate) or No. 9 (Dajia Evacuation Gate), make a left turn and continue straight to reach Fountain of Hope as your destination.

Public Transportation:

Buses: Take Bus 72 or 222 and get off at Riverside Park-Dajia Section(河濱公園大佳段), or take M9 and get off at Watergate No. 8 Station (八號水門站)

MRT: Exit MRT Yuanshan Station, transfer to Red 34, and get off at Watergate No. 8 Station (only operates during holidays)

Dajia Water Playground. (Hydraulic Engineering Office photo)