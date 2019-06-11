China takes trade war to Hollywood

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is expanding its trade war with the United States by barring Hollywood films and sacking American actors, Britain’s Telegraph reported recently.

Even without the tension, China is already poised to overtake the U.S. as the biggest film market in the world next year, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The communist country’s Film Bureau has reportedly told distributors it would stop giving release dates to Hollywood productions, unless they were partly produced by China. The move could lead to a near-complete absence of Hollywood movies on Chinese screens, even though no official notice has been given by the central government, The Telegraph reported.

The British newspaper mentioned examples of Chinese media clamping down on foreign movie and television products, such as online giant Tencent canceling the streaming of the “Game of Thrones” finale, and the cancelation of a TV series shot in the U.S.

American actors working in China have also felt the chill, with work offers suddenly ending, according to the report.

