|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|New York
|40
|24
|.625
|½
|Boston
|34
|33
|.507
|8
|Toronto
|23
|42
|.354
|18
|Baltimore
|20
|45
|.308
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Cleveland
|33
|32
|.508
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|34
|.477
|12½
|Detroit
|24
|38
|.387
|18
|Kansas City
|20
|45
|.308
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Texas
|35
|30
|.538
|9
|Oakland
|33
|34
|.493
|12
|Los Angeles
|32
|35
|.478
|13
|Seattle
|28
|41
|.406
|18
___
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Arizona 8, Toronto 2
Minnesota 12, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Houston 4, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2
Oakland 9, Texas 8
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 3
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2
Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 3-2) at Boston (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-5) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 7-4) at Boston (Porcello 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-4) at Baltimore (Hess 1-8), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at Houston (Verlander 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-3), 8:15 p.m.