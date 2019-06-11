TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Animal Protection Office (APO) of Taipei will conduct a rabies vaccination tour around the city’s mountainous areas from June 13 through September to prevent the disease from spreading to the capital of Taiwan.

The program, which involves 28 sessions to take place in seven administrative districts of Taipei, is launched in response to the growing number of incidents where residents were bitten by wild animals infected with the virus in central and southern Taiwan.

The districts included in the program are Wenshan, Shilin, Beitou, Nangang, Neihu, Xinyi, and Daan. The inoculation service will provide 200 free rabies shots and 50 ID microchips each session for canines and felines aged three months or older, said the agency.

Pet owners who wish to access the service are advised to bring their furkids on leash or in a container to avoid chaos at the vaccination events. Vaccinations are not recommended for animals pregnant or ill with symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and others.

In compliance with the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease, pet owners are required to have their dogs, cats, or ferrets immunized every year for better protection against diseases. Violators will be subject to a fine between NT$30,000 (US$) and NT$150,000.

To learn more about the vaccination schedule, visit the APO website.