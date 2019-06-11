TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A flower farm in Yilan’s Yuanshan Township (員山鄉) has become a tourist hotspot as people flock to the location to take photos of the farm’s signature “Golden Flower Tunnel.”

Golden Twin Garden (金雙甡花卉農場) recently used 500 pots of a tall variety of Oncidium orchids to build the "Golden Flower Tunnel,” which is about 100 meters long and 3 meters tall. Oncidium orchids are also called “dancing lady orchids” for their elegant looks that resemble dancing ladies.

The blooming dancing lady orchids glitter in the sun and create the dreamy ambiance of a golden fairyland. As the tunnel is set indoors, people interested in paying the floral spectacle a visit can still go on rainy days.

The flower farm creates different landscape designs with different series of houseplants and flowers as seasons change.

Media reported that the owner of the farm is an enthusiastic person who not only encourages people to visit the farm, but also voluntarily offers to take photos for them.

The golden flower tunnel will be open until June 30, and admission to the garden is free.

The opening time is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except the second and fourth Monday every month. The address of the farm is No. 82-26, Toufen Rd., Yuanshan Township, Yilan County (宜蘭縣員山鄉頭分路82之26號).

Visitors can take Bus No. 755, which travels between Yilan Transfer Station (宜蘭轉運站) and Wanglong Pi (望龍埤), get off at Toufen Villiage (頭份村), and walk for 1 minute to get there.

(宜蘭ㄚ欣的美食日誌 photo)

(宜蘭ㄚ欣的美食日誌 photo)

(宜蘭ㄚ欣的美食日誌 photo)

(宜蘭ㄚ欣的美食日誌 photo)

(宜蘭ㄚ欣的美食日誌 photo)