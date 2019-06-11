  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 'Rain waterfall' spotted in SW Taiwan

'Rain waterfall' spotted in Chiayi as plum rains pummel Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/11 16:12
"Rain waterfall." (Photo from 嘉義大小事 Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a massive plum rain front began to storm into Taiwan on Monday (June 10) photos have surfaced of a "rain waterfall) which appeared over Chiayi City in southwestern Taiwan.

At noon on Monday, a cloudburst was spotted over Chiayi City, prompting many to rush out and take photos of what they described as a "rain waterfall." Many described it as a massive hole which opened in the sky and suddenly dumped water on a narrow section of the city.

A member of the Facebook group "Big and Small Things in Chiayi" (嘉義大小事) posted the following image and wrote, "Frightening - bombing."


Photo of "rain waterfall." (Photo from 嘉義大小事 Facebook page)

Many netizens were thrilled by the rare weather phenomenon:

"The sky is broken and needs to be filled with dirt."

"The legendary Flowers and Fruit Mountain [home of monkey king] Water Curtain Cave."

"Inverted."

"Real bombing."

"Just move it to the reservoir."
heavy rain
torrential rain
heavy downpour
rain
plum rain

Plum rain front storms toward Taiwan
Taiwan's Dragon Boat weekend to be soaked by plum rains
Heavy rain advisory issued for 16 counties, cities in Taiwan
Update: CWB issues heavy rain advisory for 15 counties, cities in Taiwan
Taiwan's CWB issues heavy rain alert today, major front coming Mon.
