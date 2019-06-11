TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a massive plum rain front began to storm into Taiwan on Monday (June 10) photos have surfaced of a "rain waterfall) which appeared over Chiayi City in southwestern Taiwan.

At noon on Monday, a cloudburst was spotted over Chiayi City, prompting many to rush out and take photos of what they described as a "rain waterfall." Many described it as a massive hole which opened in the sky and suddenly dumped water on a narrow section of the city.

A member of the Facebook group "Big and Small Things in Chiayi" (嘉義大小事) posted the following image and wrote, "Frightening - bombing."



Photo of "rain waterfall." (Photo from 嘉義大小事 Facebook page)

Many netizens were thrilled by the rare weather phenomenon:

"The sky is broken and needs to be filled with dirt."

"The legendary Flowers and Fruit Mountain [home of monkey king] Water Curtain Cave."

"Inverted."

"Real bombing."

"Just move it to the reservoir."