DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After months of jabbing from afar, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are overlapping Tuesday in Iowa, a state that's critical to their political futures.

The former vice president is in Iowa hoping to hold his party's front-runner role. Trump seeks to shore up support in a key Midwestern state he wrested from Democrats in 2016.

The day could offer a glimpse of a Trump-Biden matchup in this battleground state.

Trump begins his trip in Council Bluffs to speak at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, which produces and sells the corn-based fuel additive ethanol. He will later address an Iowa GOP dinner in Des Moines.

Biden is coming two days after nearly 20 Democratic rivals were in Iowa for a state party dinner. Several took veiled shots at his absence.