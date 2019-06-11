Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|22x—6
|8
|0
Ta.Anderson, Petit (6), Wang (7), Soria (8) and Taylor, Phegley; Morton, Poche (8), Roe (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 8-0. L_Ta.Anderson 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (7), Kiermaier (8), Lowe (14).
___
|Texas
|000
|001
|002
|01—4
|8
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|001
|00—3
|9
|2
Minor, Kelley (9), Chavez (10), Martin (11) and Mathis, Federowicz; Sale, Workman (8), Barnes (9), Hembree (9), Brasier (11) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Chavez 2-1. L_Brasier 2-3. Sv_Martin (2). HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|011
|010
|126—12
|16
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|4
|1
A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (9) and Suzuki; Despaigne, Ruiz (7), Osich (7), Vieira (8), Minaya (9) and J.McCann. W_A.Sanchez 2-6. L_Despaigne 0-1. HRs_Washington, Turner (5), Suzuki (6). Chicago, Garcia (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|103
|000—4
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
Wacha, Gant (7), Hicks (9) and Wieters; Alcantara, Brice (6), Chen (8) and Alfaro. W_Wacha 4-2. L_Alcantara 3-6. Sv_Hicks (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|030—
|7
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|051
|201
|13x—13
|13
|3
Musgrove, McRae (1), Hartlieb (6), DuRapau (8) and E.Diaz; Gausman, Newcomb (3), Blevins (8), Winkler (8), Webb (8) and B.McCann. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_McRae 0-2. Sv_Webb (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte 2 (9). Atlanta, Albies 2 (9), Acuna Jr. (15), Markakis (5), Freeman (18).
___
|Arizona
|300
|431
|002—13
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|111
|100
|022—
|8
|13
|0
Clarke, Godley (4), Andriese (8), Holland (9) and Avila; Eickhoff, Suarez (4), Garcia (8), A.Davis (9) and Realmuto. W_Godley 3-4. L_Eickhoff 3-4. HRs_Arizona, Vargas 2 (4), Marte (16), Peralta (9), Escobar 2 (17), Avila (4), Dyson (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (14), Bruce (5), Segura (6), Kingery 2 (6).