  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/11 11:42
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 000 000 002—2 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 002 22x—6 8 0

Ta.Anderson, Petit (6), Wang (7), Soria (8) and Taylor, Phegley; Morton, Poche (8), Roe (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 8-0. L_Ta.Anderson 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (7), Kiermaier (8), Lowe (14).

___

Texas 000 001 002 01—4 8 0
Boston 200 000 001 00—3 9 2
(11 innings)

Minor, Kelley (9), Chavez (10), Martin (11) and Mathis, Federowicz; Sale, Workman (8), Barnes (9), Hembree (9), Brasier (11) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Chavez 2-1. L_Brasier 2-3. Sv_Martin (2). HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 011 010 126—12 16 0
Chicago 000 001 000— 1 4 1

A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (9) and Suzuki; Despaigne, Ruiz (7), Osich (7), Vieira (8), Minaya (9) and J.McCann. W_A.Sanchez 2-6. L_Despaigne 0-1. HRs_Washington, Turner (5), Suzuki (6). Chicago, Garcia (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 103 000—4 4 1
Miami 000 000 100—1 7 1

Wacha, Gant (7), Hicks (9) and Wieters; Alcantara, Brice (6), Chen (8) and Alfaro. W_Wacha 4-2. L_Alcantara 3-6. Sv_Hicks (13).

___

Pittsburgh 103 000 030— 7 10 0
Atlanta 051 201 13x—13 13 3

Musgrove, McRae (1), Hartlieb (6), DuRapau (8) and E.Diaz; Gausman, Newcomb (3), Blevins (8), Winkler (8), Webb (8) and B.McCann. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_McRae 0-2. Sv_Webb (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte 2 (9). Atlanta, Albies 2 (9), Acuna Jr. (15), Markakis (5), Freeman (18).

___

Arizona 300 431 002—13 14 0
Philadelphia 111 100 022— 8 13 0

Clarke, Godley (4), Andriese (8), Holland (9) and Avila; Eickhoff, Suarez (4), Garcia (8), A.Davis (9) and Realmuto. W_Godley 3-4. L_Eickhoff 3-4. HRs_Arizona, Vargas 2 (4), Marte (16), Peralta (9), Escobar 2 (17), Avila (4), Dyson (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (14), Bruce (5), Segura (6), Kingery 2 (6).