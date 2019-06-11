TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Big Bad Wolf Taiwan features 2 million books and is underway at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall, running 24 hours a day until June 17, with free entry.

The second edition of Big Bad Wolf Taiwan brings readers a wide selection of affordable imported English books. It received 165,000 visitors last year.

Big Bad Wolf Taiwan offers imported, quality English books at 50-90 percent off the recommended retail price, including genres such as children’s books, young adult novels, romance, design, fashion, and many more. In addition,, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney books can be found as well.

“We started traveling around the world in 2016 and our main mission is to instill the reading habit by providing people with access to affordable quality books,” said Jacqueline Ng, founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale. “Books have the power to inspire and empower people with knowledge and we are providing the platform through the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.”

According to Ng, over the past decade many young readers have bought their first English books at Big Bad Wolf and have developed into well-read young folk. Big Bad Wolf has grown with its customers, who are happy about the change the book sale has made to their lives, Ng said.

The founder of Big Bad Wolf Taiwan, Shawn Huang, said one of the highlights this year is augmented reality (AR) books, also known as “Magic Books,” with 13 titles ranging from educational to children’s bedtime stories. These books assist parents in attracting children to start reading, and encourages them to play and learn at the same time.

“Last year, the collaboration was with Taipei Orphan Welfare Foundation. This year, the effort continues with the collaboration with an NGO – Teach for Taiwan – an organization that aims to solve education inequality,” said Huang.

Big Bad Wolf Taiwan is taking place at New Taipei City Exhibition Hall from June 7-17. Entry is free, for more information please visit the Facebook page.