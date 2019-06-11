Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|22x—6
|8
|0
T.Anderson, Petit (6), Wang (7), Soria (8) and Taylor, Phegley; Morton, Poche (8), Roe (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 8-0. L_T.Anderson 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (7), Kiermaier (8), Lowe (14).
___
|Texas
|000
|001
|002
|01—4
|8
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|001
|00—3
|9
|2
Minor, Kelley (9), Chavez (10), Martin (11) and Mathis, Federowicz; Sale, Workman (8), Barnes (9), Hembree (9), Brasier (11) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Chavez 2-1. L_Brasier 2-3. Sv_Martin (2). HRs_Boston, Benintendi (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|103
|000—4
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
Wacha, Gant (7), Hicks (9) and Wieters; Alcantara, Brice (6), Chen (8) and Alfaro. W_Wacha 4-2. L_Alcantara 3-6. Sv_Hicks (13).