TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a massive plum rain front begins to pummel Taiwan today (June 11), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued extremely heavy and heavy rain advisories for 18 counties and cities in Taiwan.

As the first day of a barrage of rain from a plum rain front, which is expected to hover over Taiwan until Friday (June 14), western Taiwan is getting pounded with "violent rainfall," according to the CWB. From 4:10 a.m. to 5:10 a.m. this morning, Kaohsiung's Qianzhen District saw 56 mm of rain.

CWB forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said that western Taiwan is currently bearing the brunt of the plum rain front and that the interaction between the southwest wind and terrain is "particularly heavy in central and southern regions." Rains are currently milder in Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung as they are being shielded by Taiwan's massive mountains.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, Kinmen County, and Penghu County. The bureau has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainnan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County.

From today until Friday, the plum rain front is expected to linger over Taiwan and slowly meander from north to south. By the second half of the day on Friday, the front is expected to reach the Bashi Channel. As the front moves south and cold air presses down from the north, rains are expected to subside in Taiwan by Friday afternoon.

Meteorological experts are concerned about this plum rain front because its "circulation pattern" is conducive to the development of a "mesoscale convective system." Under these conditions, severe weather is likely to strike.

The prolonged rains from the system could bring flooding and other disasters.

In terms of temperatures, highs will range between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius across Taiwan today and lows will run between 24 and 26 degrees in the evening and early morning.



CWB heavy rain advisories.