WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

BKN--NBA FINALS

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors can win their first NBA championship and end Golden State's quest for three in a row with one more victory in Game 5 of the finals. Match starts at 0100 GMT.

SOC--TURKEY-ICELAND ARRIVAL

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey lodges a formal protest over the allegedly rude treatment its national soccer team received at Iceland's largest airport after arriving for a European Championship qualifying match. By Egill Bjarnason and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 380 words, photo.

CRI--CWC-SOUTH AFRICA-WEST INDIES

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Faf du Plessis can take some positives out of a washout at the Cricket World Cup: South Africa picked up a point against West Indies and ended a three-game losing streak. By John Pye. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WEST INDIES-PLAYING ARCHER — West Indies ready and raring to take on Archer's England. By John Pye. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-SOUTH AFRICA-DE VILLIERS — De Villiers would have helped SA, but offer was too late. By John Pye. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-BANGLADESH-MASHRAFE — Mashrafe: Bangladesh needs to get back on winning track. SENT: 410 words, photos.

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The only Russian track athlete currently holding a world title calls on the country's officials and coaches in the sport to be replaced because of the slow pace of anti-doping reforms. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 480 words, photo.

BBO--DAVID ORTIZ SHOT

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — David Ortiz left a hospital in the Dominican Republic on his way to Boston after the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native country. By Martin Jose Adames Alcantara. SENT: 690 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--SPAIN-SWEDEN — Spain beats Sweden to stay ahead in Euro 2020 qualifying. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— SOC--MACAU BOYCOTT — AFC says Macau won't travel to Sri Lanka for WCup qualifier. SENT: 210 words.

— SOC--WWCUP-DAY 5 PREVIEW — The US and Thailand are last to kickoff the World Cup. By Anne Peterson. SENT: 790 words, photo.

— SOC--WWCUP-ARGENTINA-JAPAN — Argentina earns first World Cup point drawing with Japan 0-0. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— SOC--WWCUP-CANADA-CAMEROON — Buchanan scores and Canada holds off Cameroon 1-0. SENT: 150 words, photos.

