LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Authorities in Bolivia say two British tourists and a Bolivian have been killed in a car accident in the Andean country's south.

Traffic police commander Col. Bernardo Isnado said Monday that the vehicle was apparently driving over the speed limit when it flipped over on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat and the main tourist destination in southern Bolivia.

Police identified the dead as 19-year-old Britons Freddie Michael McLennan and George Joseph Atkins and the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Alberto Barco.

Authorities say four other people were injured in the accident, which happened Sunday night about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of the Bolivian capital of La Paz.