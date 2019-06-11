  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 101.15 Down 2.45
Jul 100.15 100.75 98.00 98.60 Down 2.35
Sep 104.90 Down 2.40
Sep 102.80 103.30 100.60 101.15 Down 2.45
Dec 106.70 107.05 104.30 104.90 Down 2.40
Mar 110.00 110.65 107.95 108.50 Down 2.40
May 112.15 112.75 110.10 110.70 Down 2.35
Jul 113.70 114.55 111.85 112.50 Down 2.30
Sep 115.35 116.10 113.50 114.20 Down 2.30
Dec 118.00 118.35 116.35 116.95 Down 2.25
Mar 120.65 120.65 119.55 119.70 Down 2.20
May 121.80 121.80 121.40 121.50 Down 2.20
Jul 123.05 Down 2.20
Sep 124.40 Down 2.20
Dec 126.45 Down 2.20
Mar 128.50 Down 2.20
May 129.90 Down 2.20