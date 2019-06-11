New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|101.15
|Down 2.45
|Jul
|100.15
|100.75
|98.00
|98.60
|Down 2.35
|Sep
|104.90
|Down 2.40
|Sep
|102.80
|103.30
|100.60
|101.15
|Down 2.45
|Dec
|106.70
|107.05
|104.30
|104.90
|Down 2.40
|Mar
|110.00
|110.65
|107.95
|108.50
|Down 2.40
|May
|112.15
|112.75
|110.10
|110.70
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|113.70
|114.55
|111.85
|112.50
|Down 2.30
|Sep
|115.35
|116.10
|113.50
|114.20
|Down 2.30
|Dec
|118.00
|118.35
|116.35
|116.95
|Down 2.25
|Mar
|120.65
|120.65
|119.55
|119.70
|Down 2.20
|May
|121.80
|121.80
|121.40
|121.50
|Down 2.20
|Jul
|123.05
|Down 2.20
|Sep
|124.40
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|126.45
|Down 2.20
|Mar
|128.50
|Down 2.20
|May
|129.90
|Down 2.20