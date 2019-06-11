BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2476
|2548
|2464
|2544
|Up
|66
|Sep
|2519
|Up
|40
|Sep
|2466
|2506
|2447
|2503
|Up
|37
|Dec
|2475
|2522
|2460
|2519
|Up
|40
|Mar
|2465
|2513
|2452
|2511
|Up
|41
|May
|2468
|2519
|2459
|2517
|Up
|43
|Jul
|2474
|2525
|2465
|2524
|Up
|43
|Sep
|2490
|2534
|2490
|2533
|Up
|42
|Dec
|2489
|2542
|2489
|2541
|Up
|42
|Mar
|2497
|2548
|2497
|2546
|Up
|41
|May
|2505
|2540
|2505
|2540
|Up
|29