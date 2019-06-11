  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2503 Up 37
Jul 2476 2548 2464 2544 Up 66
Sep 2519 Up 40
Sep 2466 2506 2447 2503 Up 37
Dec 2475 2522 2460 2519 Up 40
Mar 2465 2513 2452 2511 Up 41
May 2468 2519 2459 2517 Up 43
Jul 2474 2525 2465 2524 Up 43
Sep 2490 2534 2490 2533 Up 42
Dec 2489 2542 2489 2541 Up 42
Mar 2497 2548 2497 2546 Up 41
May 2505 2540 2505 2540 Up 29