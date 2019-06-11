MercedesCup Results

Monday TC Weissenhof Stuttgart, Germany Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-0.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Milos Raonic, Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, and Gilles Simon, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid, Australia, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (2), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

Denys Molchanov, Canada, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan, India, 5-7, 7-6 (14), 11-9.