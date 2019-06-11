TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A pro-independence observation group for the presidential primary of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said in a press conference on Monday (June 10) that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should resign.

The observation group claimed it felt the DPP presidential primary was failing on three counts, reported Liberty Times. First, it lacked sportsmanship and a democratic spirit. Second, it lacked preparation. Third, it failed to listen to grassroot voices.

The group also put in two requests: the rules and schedule of the primary must not be changed again; and government officials and party workers should maintain neutrality.

Chin Heng-wei (金恆煒), head of the Ketagalan Institute, said he suspected some people intended to delay the primary race until the DPP general assembly. He was also concerned whether the result of the primary would be nullified if William Lai (賴清德) wins the race.

Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), a senior journalist, said Premier Su had talked to Lai in May and tried to dissuade him from running for president. Su told Lai that “even if you win, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would not support you,” according to Yang.

Su’s aides refuted Yang’s claims and said the conversation never took place. Su asked commentators not to spread rumors during the presidential primary.

Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄), Tsai’s spokesman, urged journalists and commentators to base their reports on facts, reported Liberty Times.

The president has stressed more than once that as a DPP member, she would uphold the party’s values, including supporting any presidential candidate nominated by the party, said Ruan.