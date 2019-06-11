  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s DPP presidential primary dispute continues

Pro-independence group questions fairness of the presidential primary and says the premier should resign

By  Taiwan News
2019/06/11 00:40
(CNA file photo)

(CNA file photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A pro-independence observation group for the presidential primary of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said in a press conference on Monday (June 10) that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should resign.

The observation group claimed it felt the DPP presidential primary was failing on three counts, reported Liberty Times. First, it lacked sportsmanship and a democratic spirit. Second, it lacked preparation. Third, it failed to listen to grassroot voices.

The group also put in two requests: the rules and schedule of the primary must not be changed again; and government officials and party workers should maintain neutrality.

Chin Heng-wei (金恆煒), head of the Ketagalan Institute, said he suspected some people intended to delay the primary race until the DPP general assembly. He was also concerned whether the result of the primary would be nullified if William Lai (賴清德) wins the race.

Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), a senior journalist, said Premier Su had talked to Lai in May and tried to dissuade him from running for president. Su told Lai that “even if you win, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would not support you,” according to Yang.

Su’s aides refuted Yang’s claims and said the conversation never took place. Su asked commentators not to spread rumors during the presidential primary.

Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄), Tsai’s spokesman, urged journalists and commentators to base their reports on facts, reported Liberty Times.

The president has stressed more than once that as a DPP member, she would uphold the party’s values, including supporting any presidential candidate nominated by the party, said Ruan.
DPP primary
2020 presidential election
Su Tseng-chang
William Lai
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

As primary begins, DPP legislator asks party to resist factionalism, rally behind winner
As primary begins, DPP legislator asks party to resist factionalism, rally behind winner
2019/06/10 15:01
Japan media says President Tsai is facing possible defeat in DPP primary
Japan media says President Tsai is facing possible defeat in DPP primary
2019/06/10 13:52
FBI leadership retraining program held in Taiwan for first time
FBI leadership retraining program held in Taiwan for first time
2019/06/10 13:16
DPP presidential primary polls for Tsai, Lai start in Taiwan today
DPP presidential primary polls for Tsai, Lai start in Taiwan today
2019/06/10 11:35
Taiwan’s door should always be open for the Dalai Lama
Taiwan’s door should always be open for the Dalai Lama
2019/06/09 09:30