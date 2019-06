RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Emergency workers say a bus accident in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo has left 10 dead and 51 injured.

Local firefighters say they were called in Sunday night to rescue victims of a crash involving a bus and at least three cars. They say they don't have information about the identities of the victims yet.

The accident took place outside of Campos do Jordao, a popular tourist destination near the city of Sao Paulo.