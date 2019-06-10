BC-CRI--CWC Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|England and Wales
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|T
|NetRR
|Pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|+2.163
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|+1.307
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|+0.539
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|+0.483
|4
|West Indies
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|+2.054
|3
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|-1.517
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|-2.412
|3
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.714
|2
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|-0.952
|1
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.493
|0
|Matches start at 0930 GMT unless stated
|Thursday, May 30
|London
England 311-8, def. South Africa 207 by 104 runs
|Friday, May 31
|Nottingham
West Indies 108-3, def. Pakistan 105 by 7 wickets
|Saturday, June 1
|Cardiff
New Zealand 137-0 def. Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets
|Bristol
Australia 209-3 def. Afghanistan 207 by 7 wickets
|Sunday, June 2
|London
Bangladesh 330-6 def. South Africa 309-8 by 21 runs
|Monday, June 3
|Nottingham
Pakistan 348-8 def. England 334-9 by 14 runs
|Tuesday, June 4
|Cardiff
Sri Lanka 201 def. Afghanistan 152 by 34 runs (D/L)
|Wednesday, June 5
|Southampton
India 230-4 def. South Africa 227-9 by 6 wickets
|London
New Zealand 248-8 def. Bangladesh 244 by 2 wickets
|Thursday, June 6
|Nottingham
Australia 288 def. West Indies 273-9 by 15 runs
|Friday, June 7
|Bristol
Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned
|Saturday, June 8
|Cardiff
England 386-6 def. Bangladesh 280 by 106 runs
|Taunton
New Zealand 173-3 def. Afghanistan 172 by 7 wickets
|Sunday, June 9
|London
India 352-5 def. Australia 316 by 36 runs
|Monday, June 10
|Southampton
South Africa 29-2 vs. West Indies, no result
|Tuesday, June 11
Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, Bristol
|Wednesday, June 12
Australia vs. Pakistan, Taunton
|Thursday, June 13
India vs. New Zealand, Nottingham
|Friday, June 14
England vs. West Indies, Southampton
|Saturday, June 15
Sri Lanka vs. Australia, The Oval, London
South Africa vs. Afghanistan, Cardiff, 1230 GMT
|Sunday, June 16
India vs. Pakistan, Manchester
|Monday, June 17
West Indies vs. Bangladesh, Taunton
|Tuesday, June 18
England vs. Afghanistan, Manchester
|Wednesday, June 19
New Zealand vs. South Africa, Birmingham
|Thursday, June 20
Australia vs. Bangladesh, Nottingham
|Friday, June 21
England vs. Sri Lanka, Leeds
|Saturday, June 22
India vs. Afghanistan, Southampton
West Indies vs. New Zealand, Manchester, 1230 GMT
|Sunday, June 23
Pakistan vs. South Africa, Lord's, London
|Monday, June 24
Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Southampton
|Tuesday, June 25
England vs. Australia, Lord's, London
|Wednesday, June 26
New Zealand vs. Pakistan, Birmingham
|Thursday, June 27
West Indies vs. India, Manchester
|Friday, June 28
Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, Chester-le-Street
|Saturday, June 29
Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Leeds
New Zealand vs. Australia, Lord's, London, 1230 GMT
|Sunday, June 30
England vs. India, Birmingham
|Monday, July 1
Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, Chester-le-Street
|Tuesday, July 2
Bangladesh vs. India, Birmingham
|Wednesday, July 3
England vs. New Zealand, Chester-le-Street
|Thursday, July 4
Afghanistan vs. West Indies, Leeds
|Friday, July 5
Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Lord's, London
|Saturday, July 6
Sri Lanka vs. India, Leeds
Australia vs. South Africa, Manchester, 1230 GMT
|Tuesday, July 9
First semifinal (1 vs. 4), Manchester
|Thursday, July 11
Second semifinal (2 vs. 3), Birmingham
|Sunday, July 14
Final, Lord's, London