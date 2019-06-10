TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese old man suffering from dementia forgets many things, but he never forgets to buy breakfast for his daughter “attending elementary school,” Taoyuan Police Department said in a news release on June 5.

Beishi Police Station chief Rao Bai-xun (饒百訓) said police got a report from a breakfast store in Pingzhen District around 7 a.m. on June 5 that an old man carrying a walking stick murmured buying breakfast to himself, but when store clerks asked him what kind of breakfast he wanted to buy, he ignored all of them, so the store called police for help.

Beishi Police Station (北勢派出所) police officer Huang Wen-kai (黃文凱) responded to the scene and found the old man in the store standing straight with the stick and murmuring to himself he “wants to buy breakfast for his daughter attending elementary school." Police found that the old man was suffering from severe dementia, and therefore brought him back to the station for the purpose of identification, the department said.

After investigation, police found that the old man surnamed Lin is 85 years old. Police immediately called his family, and the one who picked up the phone was the elementary schoolchild the old man referred to. After further investigation and seeking confirmation, police found that the old man’s daughter is a 40-plus-year-old.

The daughter rushed to the station to identify and meet her father, expressing gratitude to the police, the department said. The daughter also told the police that her father’s dementia is getting worse every year, and his memory stayed at when she was in second grade.

The old man always wanted to go out to buy breakfast every morning, but other family members would stop him, the daughter said. On the morning of June 5, her father sneaked out when other family members were still sleeping, she said. She thanked the police for bringing her father back to the station, which prevented any accidents from happening to him, she said, according to the police.