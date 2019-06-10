  1. Home
  2. World

How Britain's Conservatives will chose their next leader

By  Associated Press
2019/06/10 20:25
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Britain's Conservativ

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Britain's Conservativ

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves after launching his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party, in London, Monday June 10, 2019. Br

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves after launching his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party, in London, Monday June 10, 2019. Br

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister, in London, Mond

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister, in London, Mond

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launches his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launches his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd and Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, right, applaud after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd and Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, right, applaud after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey arrives at One Great George Street for a Bruges Group meeting to discuss Brexit in London, Monday, June 1

Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey arrives at One Great George Street for a Bruges Group meeting to discuss Brexit in London, Monday, June 1

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down from the party helm last week after failing to deliver Brexit.

All Conservative lawmakers can run to lead the party if they have the backing of at least eight of their colleagues. The winner will become both party leader and prime minister.

Here's a look at how the contest will unfold:

MONDAY JUNE 10:

The contenders have until 5 p.m. Monday (1600GMT) to submit nomination papers. So far, 11 lawmakers have declared that they will run.

THURSDAY JUNE 13:

The 313 Conservative lawmakers vote in the first elimination round. Any candidates who get less than 5% of the votes leave the race; if all meet the threshold, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated.

JUNE 18:

Lawmakers hold a second round of votes, with the last-placed contender — or any who fail to secure 10% support — dropping out.

JUNE 19 AND 20:

Further rounds are held if needed, with the last-placed candidate eliminated each time until only two remain. The final two candidates are put to a postal vote of the full party membership across the country — about 160,000 people.

WEEK OF JULY 22:

The winner is announced. The new party leader will also become Britain's prime minister.