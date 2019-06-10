Ali Stroker accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"at the 73rd an
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Ali Stroker's breakthrough win as the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony topped an evening of feel-good moments as Broadway honored its own.
Stroker won best featured actress in a musical for her sexy, saucy performance in the revival of "Oklahoma." She dedicated her award to kids watching who might have a disability or limitation, and have yet to see themselves represented on Broadway.
"Hadestown" was the big winner Sunday, nabbing eight awards including best musical. The female creative team behind the soulful, Greek myth-based musical highlighted a strong night for women. But director Rachel Chavkin bemoaned the fact that female directors are still rare on Broadway.
The award for best play went to "The Ferryman," Jez Butterworth's sweeping Irish family drama.