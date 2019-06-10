TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The first edition of the Taiwan Pattern Design Festival features forty artists’ works based on the theme “Invisible Peacock” and will kick off tomorrow (June 11) and run through Sept. 22 at Songshan Cultural Park.

The Taiwan Pattern Design Festival is hosted by the Taiwan Design Museum and the curator is the founder of Freedom Men Art Apartments, Andy Yen (顏寧志). The exhibition's theme is“Invisible Peacock,” which aims to explore the meaning of totems in modern society.

There are seven artists invited to showcase their multi-media works, including the renowned artists Chu Cha-Ray (曲家瑞) from Taiwan, Gongkan form Thailand、Zlism from Hong Kong、Girenhao (紀人豪)、Wu Chi (吳騏57 Art Studio), Eszter Chen (陳純虹), and Lee Chia-Chun(李嘉泉). They will be exhibiting their works at the 05 venue of the Taiwan Design Center (台灣設計館05展區).



The chairman of Taiwan Design Museum, Chan Chi-Yi (張基義) (left), and Chu Cha-Ray (right) with Chu's work. (Taiwan News photo)

Yen stated that the pattern design can be traced back to ancient times when our ancestors created totems to represent the tribes or their faith.

“Among all the animals, the peacock is very visually attractive with its unique pattern. Also, the way their feathers intertwine is similar to the appearance of textiles,” said Yen.

In addition to the exhibition, there are 33 works from international and Taiwanese artists being showcased at the 06 venue of the Taiwan Design Center (台灣設計館06展區). “They were selected from hundreds of works from Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and more,” said Yen.

Yen pointed out that the oldest artist exhibiting works is the 90 year old, Tseng Fon-Li (曾鳳麗).

At the 06 venue, guests can see pattern designs applied to packaging, furniture, clothing and more.

The early-bird tickets can be purchased online now. For more information, please visit the Facebook page.



Exhibition information. (image from the official facebook)