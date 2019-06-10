TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In times of political turmoil, Taiwanese human rights activist and commentator Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) urges the public to break free from “constrained cognitive space” and vote for one who treasures the values that can lead Taiwan to a bright future.

On the Youtube program Echo Chamber (童溫層) aired on Sunday (June 9), Yang noted that people in Taiwan now face a "day of awakening.” He called upon the pubic, a majority of whom he believes to have become increasingly disenchanted with incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), to be sensible and make the right choice as the presidential primary heats up.

According to Yang, at least 1 million supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) refused to cast their votes during the nine-in-one elections last year, in which the DPP suffered a rout. In a play on words, he castigated the DPP for lacking “leadership,” with only a “leader’s hip” left.

He also reiterated the importance of leaving the old-school mindset of “strategic ambiguity” behind, as we approach a new era of “strategic clarity.” “There’s no middle ground. We should choose good over evil,” Yang said, apparently advocating against backing presidential hopefuls whose stance leans towards forging closer ties with China.

Taiwanese attorney Winifred Tung (童文薰), host of the show, pointed out the three challenges facing Taiwan, which are a clash of civilizations, technology in the service of evil, and the lingering nebulous ideologies of the past. In an age defined by vagueness, politicians tend to cherish price over value, and embrace interest over justice, Yang lamented.

Yang took the opportunity to express his support for former Premier William Lai (賴清德), who has been sticking to his values and is clear about his attitude towards China. The election of Lai, who pledged to invite the Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan should he become the island’s next president, could pave the way for a rare summit of Nobel laureates in Taiwan including the Dalai Lama, Yang reckoned.