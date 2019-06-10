KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan's ruling military blames the protest movement for an escalation as the second day of the opposition's general strike kicks in.

The protesters have been trying to pressure the army to hand over power to civilian rule following the April ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Lt. Gen. Jamaleddine Omar, from the ruling military council, says that by closing of roads and setting up barricades, the protesters committed a crime.

He says the military and the Rapid Support Forces have beefed up their presence across the country "to restore life back to normal."

The protest leaders on Monday urged the Sudanese to continue the general strike, part of a civil disobedience campaign to press the military.

Last week, troops broke up opposition sit-ins. More than a 100 people were killed.