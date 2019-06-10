LONDON (AP) — South Africa's Cricket World Cup campaign could be on the line against the West Indies after the Proteas opened the tournament with three straight defeats.

The South Africans have estimated a minimum six group wins will be required to reach the semifinals, and so after losses to England, Bangladesh and India, each game now is a must-win for them.

With rain on the forecast Monday for Southampton, the weather could be a factor in the outcome.

And so could the West Indies' bowling group, which is starting to draw comparisons with the great Windies pace attacks of the 1970s and 80s. The West Indies bounced out Pakistan for 105 in its opening game and then had five-time champion Australia in trouble at 38-4 before losing its second game.

There's already been one washout in the first 11 days of the tournament, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka having to share points in Bristol on Friday.

___

