TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The water frolicking area along the Yunei River (宇內溪) in Xiao Wulai Scenic Area is open to the public during the four months from June 1 to Sep. 29, Taoyuan City’s Scenic Area Service Agency said on June 5.

However, the Yunei River water frolicking area is only open on weekends and national holidays in June and September, while in July and August during the summer vacation, the area is open every day except Tuesday. The opening time is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The agency said the Yunei River water frolicking area is the only river frolicking area legally open in the city. The area open for the public is the section of the river between the Yunei No. 1 bridge and Yunei No. 2 bridge, the agency said.

The city government has worked on the riverbed and improved facilities to make the area friendlier to visitors, according to the agency. In addition, the city government has also outsourced lifeguard service to improve safety of the water frolicking area, according to the agency.

In addition to the water frolicking area, Xiao Wulai Scenic Area also boasts other popular attractions, such as Xiao Wulai Waterfall, Xiao Wulai Skywalk, Sky Rope Bridge, Wind-Rolling Stone, and Yixing Suspension Bridge.

Except Xiao Wulai Skywalk, Sky Rope Bridge, and the Yunei River water frolicking area, which together require a bundled ticket to access, all other attractions in the area are free to visit.

Taiwan News encourages people to clean up after themselves so that all visitors can equally enjoy the delightful surroundings.

For more information, please visit Scenic Area Service Agency’s official website.