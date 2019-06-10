Greenpeace activists said Sunday they had blocked a BP oil rig from leaving port in Inverness.

The rig was set to be installed off the coast of northern Scotland as part of the oil giant's North Sea exploration program. But a team of activists in boats drew up alongside the rig to prevent it from leaving Cromarty Firth, Greenpeace said in a statement.

The environmentalists demanded that BP, one of the world's biggest energy companies, end drilling new wells and invest only in renewable energy or cease operations and return cash to its investors. They said they are prepared to stay on the rig "for days" if necessary.

"This rig, and around 30 million barrels it seeks to drill, are a sure a sign that BP are committed to business as usual, fueling a climate emergency that threatens millions of lives and the future of the living world," a Greenpeace activist from Scotland only identified as Jo said.

BP called protest was "irresponsible" and said that it was working with Transocean, the rig's owner and operator, and other authorities to resolve the situation.

"While we recognize the right for peaceful protest, the actions of this group may put themselves and others unnecessarily at risk," the company said in a statement.

dv/rt (dpa, Reuters)

