TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Monday evening will mark the start of four days of public polling (June 10-14) which will constitute a major part of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primary between incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and challenger, William Lai.

On Sunday night (June 9) before polling began, DPP legislator, Tuan Yi-Kang (段宜康), issued a statement to his fellow DPP party members and supporters in the public. Tuan issued a declaration, that there must not be accusations following the polling results that there has been interference or manipulation of the results.

In a bid to urge party unity heading into the general election, Tuan said the party must resist the inclination to attack one another, emphasizing that this poll results must be accepted as final.

Tuan made three points in his post on social media, which are summarized below.

1. The losing candidate must accept the results, and should not cry foul in an attempt to mobilize their supporters to overturn the results. The losing party must not undermine the legitimacy of the DPP’s primary selection mechanism.

2. On the contrary, it is incumbent on the losing candidate to dedicate their energy to promoting the campaign of the winning candidate. They must work towards mobilizing support for the good of the party. Tuan reminds people that the hawks in both the Tsai and Lai camps probably have family members and friends supporting the other camp.

3. Both the winner and the loser should refrain from disparaging one another. It is also the responsibility of the winner to make use of the talent the party has to offer moving forward in the general election. Defending Taiwan’s sovereignty and resisting Chinese coercion must remain the priority of the party. This is the message that should be made clear to voters.

Tuan finished his statement with an appeal to reason to those who might be discouraged by the loss of their preferred DPP nominee.