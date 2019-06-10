TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --- As a massive rally was held on Sunday (June 9) in Hong Kong to oppose a proposed bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to China, a photo has started to spread on Twitter showing protesters carrying a wide variety of alarming placards, including "one country two systems is a total failure."

In the photo, taken on Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong's Wan Chai area by freelance American journalist Erin Hale, protesters can be seen holding a number of placards condemning the proposed extradition law. The signs state the feared ways the Communist Chinese government may abuse the new law, such as "kidnapping," "arbitrary detention," "unfair trial," and "death sentence."

On the far right, a man can be seen holding a sign which reads "one country, two systems is a total failure," which strikes a chord in Taiwan because China's leaders and pro-China Taiwanese presidential candidates such as Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) have repeatedly pushed the tattered "one country, two systems" framework seen in Hong Kong as a model for Taiwan. However, multiple surveys, including one released last month, show that the vast majority of Taiwanese oppose the "one country, two systems" proposal.

In an interview on the streaming talk show “Let’s Talk Politics” (來聊聊政治吧) on May 8, Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) said that Taiwan is the last citadel under Chinese repression, and that Hong Kong has served to show the failure of China's "one country, two systems" policy.



(Photo by Erin Hale)