TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 47news.jp, a Japanese online news platform reported on Saturday (June 8) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) could lose the primary within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) against her challenger William Lai (賴清德).

The report said after suffering a great loss in the local elections last November, DPP will inevitably face a harder battle in the presidential election in 2020.

The Japanese news outlet wrote in the headline that there’s a possibility that the incumbent president Tsai could lose the primary.

「現職総統が予備選で落選してしまう可能性すら出ている」

The report pointed out that Tsai put emphasis on the reforms carried out by her administration that were all unprecedented, including the pension reforms, national defense, and economic policies.

Lai, on the other hand, rolled out four goals to secure Taiwan using the first island-chain advantages during the debate.