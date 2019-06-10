A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HELP WANTED

Employers are eager to hire workers, with open jobs exceeding the number of unemployed Americans.

U.S. employers advertised a solid 7.5 million jobs at the end of March. Economists predict the trend continued in April. They expect the Labor Department will report on Monday that its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey will show there were still 7.5 million jobs advertised in April.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

Nov. 7.6

Dec. 7.5

Jan. 7.6

Feb. 7.1

March 7.5

April (est.) 7.5

Source: FactSet

TAX SEASON SNAPSHOT

H&R Block serves up its latest quarterly report card Tuesday.

Wall Street projects the tax preparer's fiscal fourth quarter earnings and revenue declined from a year earlier. H&R Block said in April that overall tax return volume increased for the second year in a row. The company has been more open about its pricing options and taken steps to improve its do-it-yourself options.

INFLATION MONITOR

Economists expect that U.S. consumer prices increased at a slower clip last month.

The Labor Department's consumer price index, due out Wednesday, is projected to show a gain of 1.9 percent for May versus a year earlier. That would follow an annual increase of 2 percent in April led by more expensive gasoline, apartment rents and appliances.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Dec. 1.9

Jan. 1.6

Feb. 1.5

March 1.9

April 2.0

May (est.) 1.9

Source: FactSet