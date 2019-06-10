TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a move sure to cause China to cry foul, a Taiwanese military leader and the Taiwanese Marine banner appeared at the annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS-19) from June 3 through June 6.

In a sign of increasing high-level exchanges since the passing of the Taiwan Travel Act (TTA) in 2018, Marine Forces Pacific posted an image of Admiral Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command speaking on a podium with the flag of Taiwan's Marine Corps. in the background at the PALS-19 event in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photos have also surfaced of Taiwan Maj. Gen. Erh-Jung Liu (劉爾榮) speaking with U.S. military commanders and exchanging gifts with them.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), PALS is a gathering of senior leaders of over 20 allied and partnered militaries from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss "amphibious operations, with the objective of maintaining and developing regional relationships and having a meaningful dialogue on key aspects of amphibious operations, capability development, crisis response and interoperability." Taiwan Maj. Gen. Erh-Jung Liu, commander, Joint Operations Training Command took part in the four-day symposium.

During the symposium, Liu was photographed exchanging gifts with U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy III, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

According to CNA, the last time a Taiwanese military leader had attended PALS, was in 2015, when Major General Liu Yu-ping (劉豫屏), commander of the 99th Marine Brigade, was invited by the United States Indo-Pacific Command.



U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III (left) and Taiwan Maj. Gen. Erh-Jung Liu (right). (DVIDS photo)



U.S. Marine Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III (left) and Taiwan Maj. Gen. Erh-Jung Liu (right). (DVIDS photo)



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman (left) and and Taiwan Maj. Gen. Erh-Jung Liu (right). (DVIDS photo)